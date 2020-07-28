Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, PTON, JNPR

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 3,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 363,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.1% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 412,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,600 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 50,926 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 4,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,700 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) saw options trading volume of 20,162 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 4,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,800 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

