Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OKTA, MEDP, KZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 10,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) options are showing a volume of 1,688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 168,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 361,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kezar Life Sciences Inc (Symbol: KZR) options are showing a volume of 2,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of KZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 451,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of KZR. Below is a chart showing KZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, MEDP options, or KZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.