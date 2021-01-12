Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: O, FLR, MIME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), where a total volume of 12,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of O's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of O. Below is a chart showing O's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 6,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mimecast Ltd (Symbol: MIME) options are showing a volume of 3,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of MIME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 697,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares of MIME. Below is a chart showing MIME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

