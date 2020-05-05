Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NYT, TGTX, EA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), where a total volume of 21,651 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135% of NYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 18,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NYT. Below is a chart showing NYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 19,475 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 120.3% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 6,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,800 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 25,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NYT options, TGTX options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

