Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NXPI, INTC, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), where a total of 10,886 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 199,255 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 21,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,651 contracts, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 638,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NXPI options, INTC options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.