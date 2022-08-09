Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NXPI, INTC, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), where a total of 10,886 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 199,255 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 21,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,651 contracts, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 638,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NXPI options, INTC options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.