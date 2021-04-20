Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NXPI, CRM, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), where a total volume of 13,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 4,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,900 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 26,272 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 2,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 549,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

