Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, QCOM, PSX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 53,512 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 2,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,600 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 37,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 6,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) saw options trading volume of 15,097 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,300 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA QCOM PSX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

