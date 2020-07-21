Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, QCOM, PSX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 53,512 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 2,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,600 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 37,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 6,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) saw options trading volume of 15,097 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,300 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, QCOM options, or PSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

