Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, MCD, CLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 94,475 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 28,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 12,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

