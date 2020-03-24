Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, AAPL, BA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 162,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 9,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,000 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 640,055 contracts, representing approximately 64.0 million underlying shares or approximately 84.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 28,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 195,340 contracts, representing approximately 19.5 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 33,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

