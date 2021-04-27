Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVAX, SWBI, CERT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 29,541 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.5% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) options are showing a volume of 15,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.9% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Certara Inc (Symbol: CERT) options are showing a volume of 5,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 512,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.2% of CERT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,800 underlying shares of CERT. Below is a chart showing CERT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, SWBI options, or CERT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.