Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVAX, HOG, SPLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 40,300 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.3% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring October 01, 2021, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 12,514 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 98.9% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 08, 2021, with 5,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,900 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 13,795 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 4,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,500 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

