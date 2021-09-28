Markets
NVAX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVAX, HOG, SPLK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 40,300 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.3% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring October 01, 2021, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 12,514 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 98.9% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 08, 2021, with 5,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,900 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 13,795 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 4,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,500 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, HOG options, or SPLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX HOG SPLK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular