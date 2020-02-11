Markets
NUE

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NUE, GS, MAS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 12,123 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 9,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 942,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 16,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) options are showing a volume of 11,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,600 underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NUE options, GS options, or MAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NUE GS MAS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular