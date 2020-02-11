Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NUE, GS, MAS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 12,123 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 9,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 942,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 16,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) options are showing a volume of 11,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,600 underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

