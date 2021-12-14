Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NUE, DT, LYFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 14,351 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) options are showing a volume of 11,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 28,679 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 4,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,800 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

