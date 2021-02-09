Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NUAN, SEE, AMBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuance Communications Inc (Symbol: NUAN), where a total of 27,662 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.8% of NUAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 23,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NUAN. Below is a chart showing NUAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) options are showing a volume of 8,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 833,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of SEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,600 underlying shares of SEE. Below is a chart showing SEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 5,697 contracts, representing approximately 569,700 underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,600 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

