Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NUAN, SEE, AMBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuance Communications Inc (Symbol: NUAN), where a total of 27,662 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.8% of NUAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 23,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NUAN. Below is a chart showing NUAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) options are showing a volume of 8,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 833,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of SEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,600 underlying shares of SEE. Below is a chart showing SEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 5,697 contracts, representing approximately 569,700 underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,600 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

