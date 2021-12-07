Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NTNX, CASY, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX), where a total of 14,137 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.6% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 6,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,300 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) options are showing a volume of 1,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 111,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of CASY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,800 underlying shares of CASY. Below is a chart showing CASY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 25,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,400 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

