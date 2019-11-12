Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NTAP, AVGO, LMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), where a total of 18,292 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.6% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,700 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 17,424 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 89.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 2,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 7,435 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 743,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring November 29, 2019, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NTAP options, AVGO options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

