Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOW, DIS, UNP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 7,060 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 706,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 63,416 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,200 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 16,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,900 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, DIS options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

