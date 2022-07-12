Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOW, DAL, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 22,408 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 153.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 158,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 13,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 264,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 29,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

