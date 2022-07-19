Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOW, APLS, OSTK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 10,597 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) saw options trading volume of 5,374 contracts, representing approximately 537,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 935,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,400 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 8,468 contracts, representing approximately 846,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 2,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,600 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
