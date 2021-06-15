Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOV, TTWO, MAR

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV), where a total volume of 18,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of NOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 09, 2021, with 15,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NOV. Below is a chart showing NOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 5,880 contracts, representing approximately 588,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 6,904 contracts, representing approximately 690,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOV options, TTWO options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOV TTWO MAR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

