Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOV, TTWO, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV), where a total volume of 18,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of NOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 09, 2021, with 15,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NOV. Below is a chart showing NOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 5,880 contracts, representing approximately 588,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 6,904 contracts, representing approximately 690,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

