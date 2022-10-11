Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOC, AGNC, PEP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 4,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 499,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 959,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $467.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $467.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 95,353 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 30,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 27,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOC options, AGNC options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.