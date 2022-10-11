Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOC, AGNC, PEP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 4,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 499,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 959,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $467.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $467.50 strike highlighted in orange:
AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 95,353 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 30,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 27,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOC options, AGNC options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.