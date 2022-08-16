Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKLA, XPO, LNW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA), where a total volume of 158,527 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137.2% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 31,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 17,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.2% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,400 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Light & Wonder Inc (Symbol: LNW) saw options trading volume of 5,403 contracts, representing approximately 540,300 underlying shares or approximately 113.2% of LNW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 477,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,100 underlying shares of LNW. Below is a chart showing LNW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKLA options, XPO options, or LNW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
