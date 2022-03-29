Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, DT, OIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 44,784 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) saw options trading volume of 12,535 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 12,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oil States International, Inc. (Symbol: OIS) saw options trading volume of 7,558 contracts, representing approximately 755,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of OIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,100 underlying shares of OIS. Below is a chart showing OIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
