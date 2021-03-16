Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, SBUX, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 77,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 210.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 98,892 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 157.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 14,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 104,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 8,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,300 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

