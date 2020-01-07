Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, PRO, WDC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 103,783 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 173.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 13,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Pros Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRO) saw options trading volume of 3,210 contracts, representing approximately 321,000 underlying shares or approximately 162% of PRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of PRO. Below is a chart showing PRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 80,036 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 159.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 7,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, PRO options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

