Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, MMM, JNJ

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 35,822 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 17,318 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 10,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 55,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring June 04, 2021, with 4,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, MMM options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

