Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, FANG, EQIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 106,535 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 7,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 21,383 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,900 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 3,093 contracts, representing approximately 309,300 underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,400 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

