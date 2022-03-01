Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NFE, CCL, PIPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), where a total volume of 2,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 248,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,900 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 157,731 contracts, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 14,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) saw options trading volume of 483 contracts, representing approximately 48,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of PIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,900 underlying shares of PIPR. Below is a chart showing PIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145.50 strike highlighted in orange:

