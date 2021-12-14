Markets
NET

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NET, LULU, SQ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 38,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,800 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 10,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 78,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NET options, LULU options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NET LULU SQ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular