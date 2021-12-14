Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NET, LULU, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 38,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,800 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 10,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 78,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

