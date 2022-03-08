Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, CPB, GLW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 80,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,200 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) options are showing a volume of 19,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 7,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,100 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 26,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 12,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

