Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NEE, MAR, MCK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total of 31,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 10,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 9,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 901,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 2,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 294,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEE options, MAR options, or MCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

