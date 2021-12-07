Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NCR, RH, MIME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total of 13,123 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 138.4% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 948,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 4,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.4% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mimecast Ltd (Symbol: MIME) saw options trading volume of 8,201 contracts, representing approximately 820,100 underlying shares or approximately 118.7% of MIME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,500 underlying shares of MIME. Below is a chart showing MIME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NCR options, RH options, or MIME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.