Markets
NCR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NCR, PENN, TTD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total volume of 14,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.3% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 36,373 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 3,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,500 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 7,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 748,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 943,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NCR options, PENN options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCR PENN TTD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular