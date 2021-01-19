Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NCR, PENN, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total volume of 14,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.3% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 36,373 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 3,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,500 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 7,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 748,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 943,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

