Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NCR, H, AMCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total volume of 6,061 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 606,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) saw options trading volume of 3,044 contracts, representing approximately 304,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,000 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX) options are showing a volume of 4,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 416,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of AMCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of AMCX. Below is a chart showing AMCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

