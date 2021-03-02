Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NBIX, LZB, ABR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX), where a total of 4,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 413,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of NBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 819,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,400 underlying shares of NBIX. Below is a chart showing NBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) options are showing a volume of 2,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 294,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of LZB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of LZB. Below is a chart showing LZB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 7,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 731,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,900 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NBIX options, LZB options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.