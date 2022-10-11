Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MVIS, WOR, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS), where a total volume of 12,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.1% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) saw options trading volume of 2,298 contracts, representing approximately 229,800 underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 291,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,100 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 15,255 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
