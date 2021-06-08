Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, CME, LH

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 170,036 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 16,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

CME Group (Symbol: CME) saw options trading volume of 10,561 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 83.9% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,100 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) saw options trading volume of 5,809 contracts, representing approximately 580,900 underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 755,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,700 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

