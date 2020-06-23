Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, UPS, DENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 12,633 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,600 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 25,294 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 7,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Denny's Corp (Symbol: DENN) saw options trading volume of 8,613 contracts, representing approximately 861,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of DENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,900 underlying shares of DENN. Below is a chart showing DENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

