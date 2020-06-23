Markets
MTCH

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, UPS, DENN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 12,633 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,600 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 25,294 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 7,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Denny's Corp (Symbol: DENN) saw options trading volume of 8,613 contracts, representing approximately 861,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of DENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,900 underlying shares of DENN. Below is a chart showing DENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MTCH options, UPS options, or DENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTCH UPS DENN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular