Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, JPM, EAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total volume of 15,573 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 74,484 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) options are showing a volume of 5,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 517,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

