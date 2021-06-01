Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, GTT, Z

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 10,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,500 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

GTT Communications, Inc (Symbol: GTT) saw options trading volume of 4,274 contracts, representing approximately 427,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of GTT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,900 underlying shares of GTT. Below is a chart showing GTT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 16,664 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

