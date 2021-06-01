Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, GTT, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 10,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,500 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

GTT Communications, Inc (Symbol: GTT) saw options trading volume of 4,274 contracts, representing approximately 427,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of GTT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,900 underlying shares of GTT. Below is a chart showing GTT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 16,664 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTCH options, GTT options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.