Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSTR, RUTH, TRTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 16,382 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 220.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 744,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (Symbol: RUTH) options are showing a volume of 8,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 826,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 214.1% of RUTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 2,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,400 underlying shares of RUTH. Below is a chart showing RUTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) saw options trading volume of 5,760 contracts, representing approximately 576,000 underlying shares or approximately 190.8% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,100 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

