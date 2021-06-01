Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSGE, WHR, AMBC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE), where a total volume of 1,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 113,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 306,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 583,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 1,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) saw options trading volume of 2,066 contracts, representing approximately 206,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

