Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, SI, OPRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 329,884 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 33.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 27,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) options are showing a volume of 9,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 965,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.9% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,800 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) saw options trading volume of 2,994 contracts, representing approximately 299,400 underlying shares or approximately 107.5% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

