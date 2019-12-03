Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, MPC, INTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 105,140 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 4,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,800 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 25,600 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 6,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,200 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 79,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 5,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,800 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, MPC options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.