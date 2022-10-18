Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, META, MPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 204,967 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 19,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 201,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 9,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 972,000 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 24,238 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
