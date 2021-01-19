Markets
MSFT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, DPZ, SQ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 260,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 16,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 5,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 90,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 10,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, DPZ options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT DPZ SQ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular