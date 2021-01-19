Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, DPZ, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 260,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 16,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 5,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 90,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 10,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

