Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, COST, HOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 268,735 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 22,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 23,499 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 2,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 46,577 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 32,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, COST options, or HOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.