Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, APD, HIW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 195,551 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 9,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,900 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) options are showing a volume of 5,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 567,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,500 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW) saw options trading volume of 3,738 contracts, representing approximately 373,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of HIW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,100 underlying shares of HIW. Below is a chart showing HIW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

