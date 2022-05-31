Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, APD, HIW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 195,551 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 9,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,900 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) options are showing a volume of 5,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 567,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,500 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW) saw options trading volume of 3,738 contracts, representing approximately 373,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of HIW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,100 underlying shares of HIW. Below is a chart showing HIW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, APD options, or HIW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.