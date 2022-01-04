Markets
MS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, MAR, UAL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 38,431 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 8,077 contracts, representing approximately 807,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 59,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 9,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MS options, MAR options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS MAR UAL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular