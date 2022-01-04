Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, MAR, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 38,431 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 8,077 contracts, representing approximately 807,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 59,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 9,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

