Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, CMRE, STMP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 45,791 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) saw options trading volume of 2,873 contracts, representing approximately 287,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) saw options trading volume of 1,420 contracts, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MS options, CMRE options, or STMP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

