Markets
MS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, CMRE, STMP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 45,791 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) saw options trading volume of 2,873 contracts, representing approximately 287,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) saw options trading volume of 1,420 contracts, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MS options, CMRE options, or STMP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS CMRE STMP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular